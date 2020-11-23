STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cop in Karnataka held for fake raid on jewellery shop

The eight-member gang, posing as policemen and officials of the ED had carried out the fake raid and taken away the jewellery and some documents.

Published: 23rd November 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of fence eating the crop, a police constable attached to the Kadugodi police station has been arrested for allegedly conducting a fake raid on a jewellery shop along with seven others and escaping with 800 grams of gold jewellery.

Another constable wanted in the case is absconding and a manhunt is on to nab him. Both the constables are attached to the Kadugodi police station.

The Halasuru Gate police have arrested seven accused, including constable Ashok, while another policeman, Chowdegowda, is absconding. The incident took place on November 11 at Geetha Jewellers on Yarappa Lane of Thigalarapet in Nagarthpet.

The eight-member gang, posing as policemen and officials of the Enforcement Directorate had carried out the fake raid and taken away the jewellery and some documents.

The store owner, Karthik, filed a police complaint the next day. “It was clear from the CCTV footage that policemen were involved, as two of the accused were in police uniform,” an official said. 

Owner of nearby shop planned heist

“Further, it was found that the owner of a neighbouring shop who knew that Geetha Jewellers had not obtained some permits to run the business had planned the heist. He contacted the policemen and offered them a share of the booty,” the official added.

Based on several leads, the police arrested the seven members of the gang. “Soon after their arrest, Chowdegowda went missing,” the police said.

The police have recovered the stolen gold jewellery from the accused and are investigating to know the involvement of others in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadugodi Police Karnataka Police Karnataka Crime Kadugodi Crime
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp