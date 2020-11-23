Cop in Karnataka held for fake raid on jewellery shop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of fence eating the crop, a police constable attached to the Kadugodi police station has been arrested for allegedly conducting a fake raid on a jewellery shop along with seven others and escaping with 800 grams of gold jewellery.

Another constable wanted in the case is absconding and a manhunt is on to nab him. Both the constables are attached to the Kadugodi police station.

The Halasuru Gate police have arrested seven accused, including constable Ashok, while another policeman, Chowdegowda, is absconding. The incident took place on November 11 at Geetha Jewellers on Yarappa Lane of Thigalarapet in Nagarthpet.

The eight-member gang, posing as policemen and officials of the Enforcement Directorate had carried out the fake raid and taken away the jewellery and some documents.

The store owner, Karthik, filed a police complaint the next day. “It was clear from the CCTV footage that policemen were involved, as two of the accused were in police uniform,” an official said.

Owner of nearby shop planned heist

“Further, it was found that the owner of a neighbouring shop who knew that Geetha Jewellers had not obtained some permits to run the business had planned the heist. He contacted the policemen and offered them a share of the booty,” the official added.

Based on several leads, the police arrested the seven members of the gang. “Soon after their arrest, Chowdegowda went missing,” the police said.

The police have recovered the stolen gold jewellery from the accused and are investigating to know the involvement of others in the case.