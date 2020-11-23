STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops in dilemma as ASI fails to clear Rs 4.25 crore dues for security at Hoysaleshwara temple

Built during the Hoysala era, the historic Hoysaleshwara temple in southern Karnataka attracts tourists from across the world for its marvellous carvings

Published: 23rd November 2020

The famous Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebid

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: After the Lakshmi Temple in Doddagaddavalli in Hassan taluk, it is now the turn of the Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebid to be in the news for the wrong reasons. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which preserves temples and monuments has failed to clear Rs 4.25 crore pending towards security charges of the police department.

Interestingly, the ASI has asked the police department to withdraw the security as it was unable to clear the dues pending for a decade.

Built during the Hoysala era, the historic Hoysaleshwara temple in southern Karnataka attracts tourists from across the world for its marvellous carvings.

The police department has reportedly written a series of letters to the ASI demanding the dues since 2010. One assistant sub-inspector and four police constables have been deployed for security purposes every day. Now, the police department is in a dilemma on whether to continue the security.  

It may be recalled that the Hoysaleshwara temple was in the news when the temple authorities received a threatening letter posted in the name of a terrorist a year ago. The district police had intensified security by deploying additional forces following the threat. A senior police officer told The New Indian Express on Monday that the department has extended security though the ASI asked the police to withdraw it.

