STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar takes charge, but brings no change

DK Shivakumar realises that he needs to infuse new blood and project young faces to create a buzz around the Congress.

Published: 23rd November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar meets supporters while touring the Kalyan Karnataka region, on Sunday.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar meets supporters while touring the Kalyan Karnataka region, on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been eight months since the KPCC got a new president in DK Shivakumar, reputed to be a dynamic leader, go-getter and troubleshooter. His appointment had infused new hope in party workers, but that hope is on the wane, for his leadership has brought no change. 

Congress continues to be in limbo, which is one of the main reasons for its pile of electoral defeats.
The last time the Pradesh Congress was constituted was in 2010, when Dr G Parameshwara was KPCC president, Sonia Gandhi was Congress president, and Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister. Parameshwara had taken his list of office-bearers to meet Sonia Gandhi and get her approval.

The same team continues to this day, barring some additions made in 2012 by Parameshwara. The Congress government swept to power in 2013 in Karnataka, and Siddaramaiah was made Chief Minister.  

The Congress party structure is not too complex: a general secretary in charge of each district, a secretary for each constituency, and a vice-president in charge of 2-3 districts.  

There was no change during Dinesh Gundu Rao’s tenure as KPCC president. The joke in the party goes that committee members were in their fifties when they were appointed, and are now in their sixties.

As president, Shivakumar realises that he needs to infuse new blood and project young faces to create a buzz around the party.

He has expressed concern about reconstituting the KPCC with his team members, but that will need the nod of General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi. 

Sources in the Congress say that leaders have asked for a revamp of the KPCC at closed-door meetings, especially with the Maski and Basavakalyan bypolls looming up.

The two seats are traditionally Congress bastions. While in Maski, MLA Prathap Gouda Patil quit the Congress to join the BJP, Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao passed away in September. 

Under tremendous pressure to retain the seats, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have chalked out an ambitious plan to reach out to the Kalyan Karnataka region.

Shivakumar is touring the areas and has inducted Prathap Gouda Patil’s challenger Basanagouda Turvihal in Maski, and plans to field Rao’s family member in Basavakalyan. But they know it’s is a tough fight ahead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp