Former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig was promoter of IMA Group, says SIT

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A letter from the office of the Special Officer and Competent Authority investigating the IMA scam to the principal secretary, revenue department, seeks investigation into the role of former Congress leader Roshan Baig as promoter of the tainted IMA Group, and its business activities.

The letter, dated November 19, says the SIT had submitted a report that a property belonging to Mulberry Greens Supermarket, a unit of the IMA Group, had been seized in Ganesha Towers, Infantry Road, and IMA had executed a lease deed in that building with Danish Publications, which is owned by Baig.

The letter said that though technically, the lease deed had expired, as per mutual understanding with Baig, IMA continued to use the premises. Baig had claimed that legally, he had no lease agreement, and when issued a notice, he had responded saying he had sold it in 2017, along with office furniture.

He had also claimed that though he had asked IMA Managing Director Mansoor Khan to enter into a separate lease deed with the building owner, Khan had failed to do so. The SIT claimed that Baig’s contentions are not acceptable, because facts showed that the building premises was used by Mulberry Greens, and sub-leasing was not allowed.

The office of Danish Publications was frequented by Baig to meet the public as sitting MLA. IMA chief Khan used the same premises as an office, the report said. Common usage of the premises by the sitting MLA and IMA Group MD lent credibility to his business operations in the eyes of the public, and increased their confidence in depositing hard-earned money with the company.

Baig had played a key role in promoting the IMA Group and its business activities, investigators said.

The letter said that as per the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 2004, the government may attach properties of the promoters and managers of the establishment, to repay depositors.

The CBI has established Roshan Baig’s role as a promoter beneficiary of IMA Group, with business transactions. The government may like to seek a report from the CBI, along with the list of personal properties belonging to Baig, before taking necessary action, the letter said.