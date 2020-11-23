HD Kumaraswamy: Why not set up council for Vokkaligas?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that the Vokkaliga contribution to Karnataka is tremendous, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has urged the government to put together a Vokkaliga Development Council.

This appeal comes after CM BS Yediyurappa recently announced a Maratha Development Authority and a Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation.

Kumaraswamy said on Sunday the sacrifice of Vokkaligas cannot be undermined as they had given up their lands for the development of Bengaluru.

If the government was concerned about each caste, then it is time it set up a Vokkaliga development council as there are lakhs who lost their lands, he said.

Speaking to journalists, he said there were attempts to politically ruin his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. JDS has no great presence in Maski and Basavakalyan constituencies. Kumaraswamy was mum about fielding candidates for these seats.