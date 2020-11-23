STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

May shut colleges if COVID cases spike: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar agreed that schools in the state have not yet reopened amid the fear of the coronavirus.

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Students wear masks and sit at some distance from each other.

Students wear masks and sit at some distance from each other. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just six days after degree and engineering colleges reopened in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said that they may be shut again if Covid-19 cases rise.

Citing media reports that 120-130 students were infected with the coronavirus, Dr Sudhakar added he would gather further information from senior officials. Colleges were reopened after eight months of closure due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Reacting to this news, Dr Niranjanaradhya V P – senior fellow and programme head, Universalization of Equitable Quality Education Programme at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru – said the decision is completely unscientific.

“The ministers and government, instead of creating an enabling environment and confidence among children and adults, are pushing them to fear. When testing is carried out, there are possibilities that the students can test positive, but it does not mean they are positive due to reopening of colleges. The government has not clearly planned about how to handle these situations… They need to improve,” Dr Niranjanaradhya said.

However, Dr Sudhakar stated that if cases do go up, they do not have an alternative. He was speaking to reporters in Dharwad and his statement comes ahead of the government’s meeting on Monday to decide on the reopening of schools.

The minister agreed that schools in the state have not yet reopened amid the fear of the coronavirus.

“The youth have immunity, but I would not say that the students won’t contract the disease. We must protect students, as well as shape their academic future. Since we have a big responsibility, we decided to reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner,” he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar K Sudhakar COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Karnataka Colleges Karnataka Coronavirus
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp