Over 30,000 medicos to get vaccine shot in Mysuru

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Over 30,000 Covid Warriors comprising doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and lab technicians would probably receive the vaccine in Mysuru district once it is ready.

Sources from the health department in Mysuru revealed that they are busy preparing a list of Covid Warriors from the district who would get the shot of the vaccine.

“With vaccine expected to be ready by January next year, we were tasked with preparing a road map to ensure it reaches everyone in the district. The government had asked us to send a list of Covid Warriors in the district and accordingly we are working on it,” said a senior official in the department.

He said the list consists of 15,010 Covid Warriors from 175 government institutions in the district and another 15,000 medical professionals and health workers from 1,507 private hospitals and clinics in the district.

“The process of validation is ongoing and it would take a few more days as several private clinics and hospitals have still not submitted the details. Approximately, the list would be around 30,000, which will be sent to the government who would then decide on it,” the official said.

The list includes all the doctors, nurses, lab technicians, helping staff, ASHA workers and drivers from the district who are working tirelessly in the frontline battling the virus for more than seven months.

However, when asked, District Health Officer Dr T Amarnath said a final list would be ready in the next two or three days.