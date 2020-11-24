Andhra couple's pre-wedding photoshoot breaks heritage 'rules' in Hampi; irks locals

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: A pre-wedding photoshoot in Hampi has got a couple from Andhra Pradesh in hot waters with the locals and heritage keepers there.

The locals are asking the authorities as to how the couple was allowed to shoot in restricted locations of the heritage site.

The video song shot in different locations of Hampi including the famous Vijaya Vittala temple complex and Kamal mahal highlights major lapses in security.

Both these monuments have restricted entry to visitors but the couple was seen moving inside the Sapta Swara mantapa. This has enraged many who are now demanding action against the video makers.

Action against filmmakers

"The video was shared on a social media handle and after which we got to know about the shoot. The filming has been done somewhere in the first week of October 2020.

Many sites in Hampi are banned for visitors as they are fragile but this shoot has broken all the rules. We are planning to lodge a police complaint against the film makers," said a social activist from Hampi.

"It also appears that the shooting team has used drone which is completely banned around Hampi monuments.

Everytime when there is a film shoot or private photography events officials from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) have to present to ensure that the movie makers do not break any rules, but in this shoot it has been completely ignored," the activist added.

Senior officials from HWHAMA have assured that they will inquire the staff who were present on the day of shoot.

"The video has come to our notice and action will be taken of any lapse are found," added the official.

Krishnadevaraya, Scion of Vijayanagara dynasty strongly criticised the wedding shoot. "This should never have been allowed. The concerned authorities should be held responsible," he said.