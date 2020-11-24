STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Andhra couple's pre-wedding photoshoot breaks heritage 'rules' in Hampi; irks locals

The locals are asking the authorities on how the couple was allowed to shoot in restricted locations of the heritage site. 

Published: 24th November 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pre-wedding photoshoot of a couple was conducted in restricted buildings located in Hampi.

Pre-wedding photoshoot of a couple was conducted in restricted buildings located in Hampi.

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: A pre-wedding photoshoot in Hampi has got a couple from Andhra Pradesh in hot waters with the locals and heritage keepers there.

The locals are asking the authorities as to how the couple was allowed to shoot in restricted locations of the heritage site. 

The video song shot in different locations of Hampi including the famous Vijaya Vittala temple complex and Kamal mahal highlights major lapses in security.

Both these monuments have restricted entry to visitors but the couple was seen moving inside the Sapta Swara mantapa. This has enraged many who are now demanding action against the video makers. 

Action against filmmakers

"The video was shared on a social media handle and after which we got to know about the shoot. The filming has been done somewhere in the first week of October 2020.

Many sites in Hampi are banned for visitors as they are fragile but this shoot has broken all the rules. We are planning to lodge a police complaint against the film makers," said a social activist from Hampi. 

"It also appears that the shooting team has used drone which is completely banned around Hampi monuments.

Everytime when there is a film shoot or private photography events officials from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) have to present to ensure that the movie makers do not break any rules, but in this shoot it has been completely ignored," the activist added. 

Senior officials from HWHAMA have assured that they will inquire the staff who were present on the day of shoot. 

"The video has come to our notice and action will be taken of any lapse are found," added the official. 

Krishnadevaraya, Scion of Vijayanagara dynasty strongly criticised the wedding shoot. "This should never have been allowed. The concerned authorities should be held responsible," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi HWHAMA Hampi wedding photoshoot
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp