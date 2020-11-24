STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ballari miner’s son missing for a month

Wife suspects kidnap, role of business partners; CCTV footage shows he was last seen near Tungabhadra canal

Pradeep G

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The mystery of a missing businessman from Hosapete, in Ballari district, continues to fox the police. Pradeep G (32), son of a mining firm owner, has been missing for 28 days.Pradeep’s family members met senior officers of the police department on Monday, requesting them to speed up investigation.They suspect that he may have been kidnapped.

Pradeep, son of Surendra G, who owns Banashankari Mines Private Limited in Hosapete, had told his family members that he was going out to meet a friend. He left on his bike on October 26, and has so far remained untraced. His mobile phone is switched off and his two-wheeler has not been found either. His family is yet to hear from him. 

The family lodged a missing complaint two days after he disappeared. “My husband has not returned, and the family is living in tension.Our eight-year-old daughter does not eat properly, which is adding to our worries,” Pradeep’s wife told the mediapersons.His wife suspects the role of his business partners in his disappearance. “Pradeep had started a partnership with a few people. Before he went missing, he received a call from one of them,” she said.

“We have collected CCTV footage from private firms and handed it over to police to aid in investigation, but they haven’t been able to find Pradeep,” said a close relative.Ballari Superitendent of Police Saidulu Adavath stated that the department will crack the case soon.

“We have formed two teams constituting senior police officers to trace the missing man. As per CCTV footage, Pradeep was last seen near Tungabhadra canal in Hosapete, near Ballari Road. We are investigating the case from all angles,” the SP Saidulu Adavath added.

