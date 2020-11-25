Bullocks pull 14 tons of cane, owner booked for animal cruelty

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After a video of a bullock cart carrying over 14.55 tonnes of sugarcane for a distance of 3 km went viral, Mandya police on Tuesday registered a suo motu case and have booked the cart owner under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Aiming to break a previous record of a bullock cart carrying 12 tonnes of sugarcane, several youths loaded the cane on a bullock cart at H Malligere village. The video of the incident went viral receiving widespread criticism from animal lovers. Mandya police on Tuesday booked a case against Ranju of Maligere village and the other people involved.