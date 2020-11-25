STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to meet on Nov 30, to discuss next elections

 The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is meeting on November 30 to discuss strategies ahead of bypolls and panchayat elections in the State.

Congress leader DK Shivkumar address media at KPCC in Bengaluru.

Congress leader DK Shivkumar address media at KPCC in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is meeting on November 30 to discuss strategies ahead of bypolls and panchayat elections in the State.Over 80 leaders, including KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, all three working presidents Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed and former ministers, are expected to take part. Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, too is likely to attend the meeting, which will be held for the entire day.

The location of the meeting has not been disclosed, but it is likely to be on city outskirts. After Dinesh Gundurao’s term as KPCC chief ended, several committees of the KPCC too were dissolved. The leaders will discuss appointments to these committees.Saleem Ahmed told The New Indian Express that the meeting will discuss strategies to be deployed for panchayat and BBMP elections and bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyana Assembly constituencies. “We will also focus on strengthening the party base at booth and district level,” he added.

Sources from the KPCC said that they will also introspect on the recent loss in RR Nagar and Sira bypolls. “The coming elections are crucial for the party, especially after the loss in the bypolls. There are some differences among senior party leaders, which will also be discussed,” they added.

