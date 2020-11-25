STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DK Shivakumar to appear before CBI in disproportionate assets case

Published: 25th November 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar is likely to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning today in the disproportionate
assets (DA) case.

According to sources, he is travelling back to Bengaluru from Bidar and is expected to appear before the CBI office in the City by evening.

Shivakumar is facing a slew of cases by the Income Tax (I-T) Department and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with disproportionate assets.

The Central agency had summoned Shivakumar on November 23, but he had asked if he could appear on November 25.

The CBI on October 5 had conducted raids at 14  locations - nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai, which were reportedly linked to Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh and had allegedly
recovered around Rs 50 lakh cash during the searches.

The CBI has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a “source information” from the ED.

The information relates to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka,
they said.

