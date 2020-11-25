IMA scam: IGP Hemant Nimbalkar grilled by CBI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday is learnt to have questioned IPS officer IGP Hemant Nimbalkar in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore IMA fraud case. The central agency in September had submitted a supplementary chargesheet against Nimbalkar, KSRP SP Ajai Hilori along with some other officers in the IMA case. The CBI on November 22 had also questioned former Congress MLA R Roshan Baig and founder and managing director of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan together before arresting the former, said sources.

The agency had obtained the custody of Khan for custodial interrogation. According to sources, the investigating officer brought Khan and Baig face to face for questioning. The latter was arrested on November 22 and has been lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. Khan has also been lodged in the same prison over the last one year in the IMA fraud case.