Pontiff of Karnataka's Karjuvalli Mutt hangs himself, devotees throng to pay last respects

In a suicide note, Shambulinga Shivacharya Swamiji mentioned that nobody is responsible for the drastic step

Published: 25th November 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

The pontiff of Karjuvalli Mutt Shambulinga Shivacharya Swamiji (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Shambulinga Shivacharya Swamiji, 39, the pontiff of Karjuvalli Mutt in Alur taluk hanged himself at the Mutt premises on Wednesday. Karjuvalli Mutt is one of the branches of Rambapuri Peeta in Balehonnur in Chikmagalur district.

Jagadguru Prasanna Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swamiji, head of the Rambapuri Peet of Balehonnur, had appointed Shambulinga Swamiji as head of the Karjuvalli Mutt in 2004. According to devotees, Shambulinga Shivacharya Swamiji was active in organizing religious functions and there were no issues or controversies in the mutt.  

In a suicide note, Swamiji mentioned that nobody is responsible for the drastic step. Alur police have visited the spot. Devotees from adjacent villages and different parts of the district thronged the Karjuvalli Mutt to pay their last respects to Swamiji.

The seer of the Rambapuri peet has condoled the death of Swamiji. BR Gurudev and Kattaya Shivakumar, the district and taluk presidents of Akhila Bharat Veerashiva Mahasabha respectively, also offered their condolences.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

TAGS
Karjuvalli Mutt Karnataka Chikmagalur Shambulinga Shivacharya Swamiji
