Ensure Ravi Poojary's safety: Karnataka HC to Mumbai police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Mumbai police to take all safety measures to protect the life of gangster Ravi Poojary, if he is taken to Maharashtra for investigation. The order came after Poojary moved the high court with a petition seeking protection, stating that his life is under threat and rivals are waiting to eliminate him.

Issuing emergent notice to the Mumbai police, Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy said in the recently passed order that if the petitioner is taken to Mumbai before November 27, 2020, Mumbai police should take all measures to protect his life.

“He should be brought back to Bengaluru Central Prison after his appearance before the Special Judge under MCOC and NIA Act, City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Mumbai, on December 10, 2020,” he added.

This order was passed in response to the petition filed by Poojary questioning the order passed by a city court on November 13 to give Mumbai police a 10-day custody of Poojary. The counsel of the petitioner said shifting the accused from one place to another is very hectic and tedious work, and the state has to incur a lot of expenditure for the same.

“This apart, there is always scope for misuse of power if Mumbai police provides his custody to third parties, without complying the provisions of CrPC, he argued. He also alleged that there is every chance of Poojary being subjected to harassment and humiliation.

“Therefore, it is better that Mumbai police conducts the investigation in Bengaluru. As the custody granted would tantamount to illegal custody, the interim prayer of stay be granted, till the order of extradition is produced before this court by the prosecution,” Poojary’s counsel prayed.