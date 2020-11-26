Karnataka braces for Cyclone Nivar impact, alert in some parts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: With Cyclone Nivar headed for the Tamil Nadu coast, most parts of south-interior and coastal Karnataka are expected to receive rainfall for the next two days and also witness a dip in temperature.

Speaking about Karnataka’s preparedness, CM B S Yediyurappa said that the government has taken all precautionary measures as heavy rain is expected in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. “I have directed the district authorities to take all necessary measures.

An alert has been sounded in a few places while rescue and relief personnel have been placed on standby,” he said. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mandya and Tumkuru districts on November 25 and 26. Meanwhile, the South Western Railways has cancelled two trains originating from Bengaluru to Chennai on Thursday.