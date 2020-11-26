STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka braces for Cyclone Nivar impact, alert in some parts

Meanwhile, the South Western Railways has cancelled two trains originating from Bengaluru to Chennai on Thursday. 

Published: 26th November 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Giant waves hit Puducherry coast on wednesday before the landfall of cyclone Nivar (Photo |EPS/G Pattabi Raman)

Giant waves hit Puducherry coast on wednesday before the landfall of cyclone Nivar (Photo |EPS/G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: With Cyclone Nivar headed for the Tamil Nadu coast, most parts of south-interior and coastal Karnataka are expected to receive rainfall for the next two days and also witness a dip in temperature.

Speaking about Karnataka’s preparedness, CM B S Yediyurappa said that the government has taken all precautionary measures as heavy rain is expected in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. “I have directed the district authorities to take all necessary measures.

An alert has been sounded in a few places while rescue and relief personnel have been placed on standby,” he said. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mandya and Tumkuru districts on November 25 and 26. Meanwhile, the South Western Railways has cancelled two trains originating from Bengaluru to Chennai on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Cyclone Nivar
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp