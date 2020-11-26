STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MGNREGA: Karnataka gets Rs 900 crore more fund

Central government grants 2 cr additional work days under programme, says Eshwarappa 

Published: 26th November 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of women employed under the MGNREGA scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre has responded positively to Karnataka’s request to increase person-days of work under MGNREGA by an additional two crore days, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa said on Wednesday. With this, Karnataka will get an additional allocation of Rs 900 crore during the year. 

Eshwarappa had met Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture, Farmer Welfare & Panchayat Raj Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Tuesday. The State government also asked the Centre to increase per family employment from 100 days a year to 150 days a year in the 173 taluks declared flood affected by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

He said the Union Minister has assured that an early decision will be taken to revise employment from 100 to 150 days per family in 173 taluks, and the State will receive additional funds of Rs 400 crore.

Karnataka has also requested the Centre to release Rs 1,119 crore for payment of material bills under MGNREGA, and sanction an additional 90 clusters of villages for development under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission. 

Shobha writes to FM, seeks aid for coffee growers
Bengaluru: Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday asked the Centre to extend relief measures to help coffee growers tide over their financial crisis. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the BJP leader demanded “restructuring of all existing loans, including crop, short-term and long-term loans, into one long-term loan with reduced rate of interest”. She also recommended that all crop loans and development loans availed by coffee growers, along with accrued interest, be converted into a single-term loan for a period of nine years, with a two-year moratorium and reduced rate of interest of 3 per cent per annum. “New loans should be extended with lower interest rate of 3 per cent for loans up to Rs 20 lakh for all categories of growers through commercial banks,” she stated. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka MGNREGA
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp