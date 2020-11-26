STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will complete term as CM, signals BSY

Amid on-and-off talk of a change of guard in the state, CM B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday sought to send out a clear message that he will complete his term in office.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid on-and-off talk of a change of guard in the state, CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday sought to send out a clear message that he will complete his term in office.

Yediyurappa told reporters that reconstruction of the famous Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Mudukuthore in Mysuru district, will be completed within the next two years, during his tenure as CM. He announced Rs 10 crore for the temple project and promised additional funds in the second phase. 

Yediyurappa, who is on a three-day tour of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to launch various development works, also said the party top brass will give its nod for cabinet expansion in next two days. 

‘List of berth aspirants sent to higher-ups’

A list of aspirants has been submitted to the party leadership and the exercise will be completed soon, CM B S Yediyurappa stressed. With the process of naming heads of boards and corporations already on, in what is being seen as an attempt to accommodate those who may not make it to the cabinet, the CM said orders for appointment of chairmen to 25-30 boards will be issued as he has already cleared the list.

Those who have missed out will be accommodated in the next round of nomination, he said. The CM also spiked all speculation about differences among partymen over cabinet expansion, and said he had already spoken to Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivasa Prasad and assured him that their grouse will be addressed within two days. Asked about MLA Harshavardhan demanding a ministerial berth, he said they have spoken to both the MLA and Srinivasa Prasad in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp