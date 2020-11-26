Will complete term as CM, signals BSY

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid on-and-off talk of a change of guard in the state, CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday sought to send out a clear message that he will complete his term in office.

Yediyurappa told reporters that reconstruction of the famous Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Mudukuthore in Mysuru district, will be completed within the next two years, during his tenure as CM. He announced Rs 10 crore for the temple project and promised additional funds in the second phase.

Yediyurappa, who is on a three-day tour of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to launch various development works, also said the party top brass will give its nod for cabinet expansion in next two days.

‘List of berth aspirants sent to higher-ups’

A list of aspirants has been submitted to the party leadership and the exercise will be completed soon, CM B S Yediyurappa stressed. With the process of naming heads of boards and corporations already on, in what is being seen as an attempt to accommodate those who may not make it to the cabinet, the CM said orders for appointment of chairmen to 25-30 boards will be issued as he has already cleared the list.

Those who have missed out will be accommodated in the next round of nomination, he said. The CM also spiked all speculation about differences among partymen over cabinet expansion, and said he had already spoken to Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivasa Prasad and assured him that their grouse will be addressed within two days. Asked about MLA Harshavardhan demanding a ministerial berth, he said they have spoken to both the MLA and Srinivasa Prasad in this regard.