Container truck runs amok, kills five in Chikkaballapur

The truck was headed from Bengaluru to Hyderabad when the driver lost control after going over a speed-breaker near Chathalapura Cross.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:57 AM

A crane moves the container truck, which went out of control and caused an accident in Chikkaballapur on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Five people, including three bystanders, were killed after they were knocked down by a container truck in a serial accident near Chathalapura Cross in Chikkaballapur district on Thursday morning. Two cars also suffered damage.According to Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar, preliminary investigation revealed that there was negligence on the part of the truck driver, identified as Surfi, hailing from Haryana.

Driver loses control
The truck was headed from Bengaluru to Hyderabad when the driver lost control after going over a speed-breaker near Chathalapura Cross. It first banged into a car in which three people were travelling, and dragged the vehicle for about 30 metres. Two of the occupants, identified as Yamanachar (44) an advocate, and his friend Venkatesh (45), died on the spot. Both were residents of Chathalapura Cross. The third occupant of the car sustained serious injuries and was shifted to hospital, the SP said.

A little distance further, the truck hit a stationary car. One person who was sitting in the car sustained injuries while two of his family members, identified as Kalanjiyam (47), a resident of OMBR Layout, Banaswadi, Bengaluru, and Nitesh Gowda (25) Lingapura village, Doddaballapur, who were at a tea stall close by, were killed. 

A mason, Rangappa (55), a resident of Srinivasapura taluk in Kolar district, sustained severe injuries and later died in hospital. The tea stall was completely damaged and the truck had to be moved with the help of a crane.Traffic police have arrested the truck driver.

