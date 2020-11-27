HC dismisses plea of suspect in drug possession case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of a Thrissur native accused of possessing commercial quantity of drugs.Dismissing the plea filed by Rijesh Ravindran (37), Justice B A Patil said that even though the senior counsel for the petitioner had submitted that the contraband was kept for the personal use of the accused, the drugs were of commercial quantity.

“There are no grounds to show the accused is not guilty of such offences,” the judge said, and added that the petitioner could file a fresh plea after the chargesheet was filed by the NCB.Counsel for the petitioner contended that the detention of the accused was illegal and that he was not a drug peddler, but addicted to the substance. The NCB’s counsel countered, citing the HC’s judgement rejecting the bail to actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani and others for drug offences.