Some senior BJP netas head to Delhi as Cabinet meets on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few senior ministers are unlikely to attend Friday’s cabinet meeting, convened by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as they will be heading to New Delhi to attend the inauguration of party national general secretary CT Ravi’s office there on Friday afternoon.Several ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa among others are attending the Delhi event on an invitation from Ravi. While the office inauguration is slated for 12 noon in Delhi, the cabinet meeting in Bengaluru is at 10.30 am.

Party sources said that some of these ministers are likely to meet the party central leaders and try to lobby for their candidates. “Attending the event is just an excuse,’’ said the sources. MLA Shivanagouda Naik and MLC Puttanna left for New Delhi on Friday. The ministers’ visit assumes significance as the CM is waiting for the central leadership’s nod to take up cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Yediyurappa had visited Delhi last week and met BJP national president JP Nadda to seek approval for the ministry expansion. National general secretary BL Santosh too visited Bengaluru recently and held talks with Yediyurappa. Just after the CM’s visit, a number of minister had made a beeline to the national capital to meet the party central leaders. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had recently stated that those who helped the BJP form the government in the state will definitely be rewarded. At present, out of 34 berths, seven are vacant.

The cabinet meeting is likely to discuss important issues related to bifurcation of Ballari district into the new Vijayanagara district, KSRTC, BMTC employees’ salaries and other issues. Many ministers including Suresh Kumar, Prabhu Chavan and others will be attending the cabinet meeting.