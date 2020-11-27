STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Some senior BJP netas head to Delhi as Cabinet meets on Friday

Party sources said that some of these ministers are likely to meet the party central leaders and try to lobby for their candidates.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few senior ministers are unlikely to attend Friday’s cabinet meeting, convened by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as they will be heading to New Delhi to attend the inauguration of party national general secretary CT Ravi’s office there on Friday afternoon.Several ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa among others are attending the Delhi event on an invitation from Ravi. While the office inauguration is slated for 12 noon in Delhi, the cabinet meeting in Bengaluru is at 10.30 am. 

Party sources said that some of these ministers are likely to meet the party central leaders and try to lobby for their candidates. “Attending the event is just an excuse,’’ said the sources. MLA Shivanagouda Naik and MLC Puttanna left for New Delhi on Friday. The ministers’ visit assumes significance as the CM is waiting for the central leadership’s nod to take up cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Yediyurappa had visited Delhi last week and met BJP national president JP Nadda to seek approval for the ministry expansion.  National general secretary BL Santosh too visited Bengaluru recently and held talks with Yediyurappa. Just after the CM’s visit, a number of minister had made a beeline to the national capital to meet the party central leaders. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had recently stated that those who helped the BJP form the government in the state will definitely be rewarded. At present, out of 34 berths, seven are vacant.

The cabinet meeting is likely to discuss important issues related to bifurcation of Ballari district into the new Vijayanagara district, KSRTC, BMTC employees’ salaries and other issues. Many ministers including Suresh Kumar, Prabhu Chavan and others will be attending the cabinet meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CT Ravi BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp