Treat farmers with dignity: Deve Gowda to Centre

BENGALURU: With the police using water cannons and tear gas on farmers protesting against the farm Bills near the Delhi-Haryana border, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said the use of force cannot solve the problem and that the Centre should engage with the farmers. The farmers are demanding repeal of the new farm laws which deregulate the sale of farm produce and claim it will lead to dismantling of the (MSP) system.

Taking to social media, the JDS national president said the government must treat farmers with dignity. “I am extremely distressed by seeing the images of confrontation with farmers near Delhi. I request the Union Government to treat farmers with dignity,” Gowda said. Suggesting that the Centre should “listen to farmers,” the former PM said “use of police force cannot solve the problem.”

Gowda had earlier questioned the Centre for pushing through the bills in the Rajya Sabha and suggested that the government hold discussions with farmers to clear their apprehensions. He had also extended support to farmers in Karnataka protesting against the State Government’s decision to amend the APMC Act and Karnataka Land Reforms Act.