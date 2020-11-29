STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi MLAs refuse to join mad rush for berths

That politicians from the coast are more loyal to the party is also the reason why they are ignored, he reasoned.

Published: 29th November 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: While legislators from other parts of the state are busy lobbying for ministerial berths for the past many days, those from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which are a BJP stronghold, have stopped themselves from joining the mad rush. 

While none of the seven first-time MLAs from these two districts have thrown their hat into the ring as their chances look grim, those elected multiple times are waiting for the opportunity to knock on their doors rather than lobby for it. 

BJP sources said that like in other regions, there is no dearth of leaders from the coast who nurse the ambition of becoming ministers, but they are cautious as the party high command recently rejected the names recommended for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and picked others.

A leader from Bengaluru said that unlike party legislators from Old Mysuru and North Karnataka regions, MLAs from the coast have won mostly because of the party and not on their individual strength. That politicians from the coast are more loyal to the party is also the reason why they are ignored, he reasoned.

Party sources said that three-time Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar may be picked as there was a buzz that Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary may be dropped. Both belong to the Billava community, which has a strong presence in the region, and the party cannot afford to pick someone from another community after axing Poojary, the sources said. 

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who narrowly missed a ministerial berth in the first BJP government, is also a strong aspirant and he may get a chance if the party decides to make a Bunt a minister. Six-time Sullia MLA S Angara, a Dalit, and Kaup MLA Lalaji Mendon from the fishermen community, are the other aspirants. While Angara said he is not a person who demands posts, Mendon’s followers are openly demanding a berth for their leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Udupi
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp