Dakshina Kannada, Udupi MLAs refuse to join mad rush for berths

MANGALURU: While legislators from other parts of the state are busy lobbying for ministerial berths for the past many days, those from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which are a BJP stronghold, have stopped themselves from joining the mad rush.

While none of the seven first-time MLAs from these two districts have thrown their hat into the ring as their chances look grim, those elected multiple times are waiting for the opportunity to knock on their doors rather than lobby for it.

BJP sources said that like in other regions, there is no dearth of leaders from the coast who nurse the ambition of becoming ministers, but they are cautious as the party high command recently rejected the names recommended for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and picked others.

A leader from Bengaluru said that unlike party legislators from Old Mysuru and North Karnataka regions, MLAs from the coast have won mostly because of the party and not on their individual strength. That politicians from the coast are more loyal to the party is also the reason why they are ignored, he reasoned.

Party sources said that three-time Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar may be picked as there was a buzz that Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary may be dropped. Both belong to the Billava community, which has a strong presence in the region, and the party cannot afford to pick someone from another community after axing Poojary, the sources said.

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who narrowly missed a ministerial berth in the first BJP government, is also a strong aspirant and he may get a chance if the party decides to make a Bunt a minister. Six-time Sullia MLA S Angara, a Dalit, and Kaup MLA Lalaji Mendon from the fishermen community, are the other aspirants. While Angara said he is not a person who demands posts, Mendon’s followers are openly demanding a berth for their leader.