Despite declining active cases, positivity rate, Mysuru tourism continues to bleed

MYSURU: Though active cases have gone below 600-mark and the positivity rate continues to see a declining trend in Mysuru, the tourism and hospitality sector continues to suffer.

Mysuru, like any other destination continues to get exposed to the tourism crisis, and the footfall of tourists post-Covid is a testimony to it.

Mysuru Palace, the popular tourist destination, which would see over 36 lakh tourists every year, had only 1.53 lakh visitors in the last eight months (post pandemic), which is even less than the monthly footfall.

The palace was opened following Unlock 1.0 in June and gradually picked up by August. But the worrying mortality rate and the high number of active cases played a spoilsport as many tourists avoided the city.

However, hoteliers and travel agents had hoped for a revival in the Dasara season, but the confusion over throwing open the tourist destination and restrictions during the Dasara festivities killed their hopes.

“Though the footfall of visitors has increased compared to what we got till August, it still needs to pick up. We are getting the weekend crowd but weekday visitors are a no-show,” said a tourist guide.

Meanwhile, travel agents and hoteliers stress on the need to promote Mysuru as a safe tourist destination.

“There is interest among people to travel to Mysuru but these can be translated into bookings only if the government promotes tourism The district has fared well in recoveries compared to other districts. We have taken all safety measures in the interest of tourists,” said a travel agent.