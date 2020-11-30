STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka farmers to protest today in solidarity show

Plan massive agitation on December 7 when Winter session starts

Published: 30th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers harvest ragi at Akkiupete, near Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Farmers harvest ragi at Akkiupete, near Bengaluru, on Sunday. (Photo| EPS/shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To express solidarity with farmers who are protesting near Delhi, farmers in Karnataka will stage a protest demonstration in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. The farmers’ associations are also planning a massive protest in Bengaluru from December 7 when the winter session of the state legislature starts.

State Organising Secretary of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Associations, A Devaraj, said members of the Aikya Horata Samiti, which consists of farmers, dalit and workers’ organisations, will stage a symbolic protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru on Monday.

Condemning the police action of using water cannons and tear gas on protesting farmers of Punjab and Haryana, Manju said the Samiti will continue to protest against anti-farmer policies.

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who was in Delhi for three days to take part in the farmers’ protest, said they will organise a massive protest in Bengaluru on December 7.

“Around 10,000 farmers from across the state are expected to take part,” he said. They are also planning to continue the protest in Bengaluru when the winter session will be held from December 7 to 15, he added.

Farmers in Karnataka are opposing the Centre’s farm bills and the State Government’s move to table Bills amending the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and APMC Act that got stuck in the Legislative Council in the previous session.

Chandrashekar said the Centre must immediately call protesting farmers for talks and understand their concerns. The farms Bills are only intended to help corporate firms and not farmers, he contended. State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shantakumar said the government’s priority must be to address farmers’ concerns, and not helping corporates. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka farmers protest  Bengaluru farm bills
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp