STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court says BJP MLC Vishwanath disqualified, cannot be appointed minister

However, there was no hurdle for MLCs R Shankar and N Nagaraj to become ministers as their disqualification ceased to be operative since they have been elected to the legislative assembly

Published: 30th November 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday held that the disqualification of BJP MLC AH Vishwanath is still operative and the Governor must take it into consideration if the Chief Minister made a recommendation to appoint him as minister.

However, there was no hurdle for MLCs R Shankar and N Nagaraj to become ministers as their disqualification ceased to be operative since they have been elected to the legislative assembly.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the interim order to that effect after hearing a batch of public interest litigations.

“The Governor will take into consideration the disqualification incurred by Vishwanath, while the disqualification ceased to be operative in case of Shankar and Nagaraj as they are elected to the legislative assembly, if a recommendation is made by the Chief Minister to appoint them as ministers,” the court said.

The petitioners prayed to the court to pass an injunction order in relation to the appointment of all three MLCs as ministers due to the disqualification order passed by the Speaker, which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AH Vishwanath Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp