One can choose his, her partner: Shivakumar on ‘Love Jihad’

By Express News Service

UDUPI: On the BJP government keen on making ‘Love Jihad’ a punishable offence, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said here on Sunday that India is a secular and democratic country and choosing a partner is an individual decision. He asked how many children of BJP leaders have married of their own will.

Asked whether factional feuds were denting the image of Congress in the state, he said that it is not true and the party is united. On JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy’s statement that Shivakumar was responsible for the fall of the previous JDS-Congress coalition government, he said he will not comment as Kumaraswamy is a senior politician. “Let him speak anything, but I am happy for him,” he said.