Provocative graffiti found in Mangaluru again

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Close on the heels of the incident where graffiti in support of the Lashkar-E-Taiba and Taliban was found on a wall in Kadri, more provocative graffiti was found on another wall near the district court premises in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The graffiti, which was in Urdu, read, “Gustak-e-rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan say juda (the punishment for offending the Prophet is to be beheaded).

Mangaluru police commissioner Vikash Kumar said in a press release that they have sought help from the public to nab the miscreants.

A case has been registered at Pandeshwar police station. He asked people to report to the nearest police station, call 9480802304, 9480802305 or 0824-2220800 in case they come across anything suspicious.