Babri Masjid demolition case: Parties take strong political stand

While his first reaction, in Kannada, was centred on hailing leaders like Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharati, BSY was uncharacteristically aggressive while speaking to the English media.

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mood was that of jubilation for leaders of the BJP State unit on Wednesday as the special CBI court acquitted all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case citing lack of evidence to prove conspiracy. Chief Minister deemed the verdict a personal victory for him as a participant in the movement. While his first reaction, in Kannada, was centred on hailing leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharati, the CM was uncharacteristically aggressive while speaking to the English media.

“I hope this verdict will provide a great sigh of relief to a veteran leader like L K Advani Ji who was subjected to mental agony. This verdict has reinforced people’s belief in the Indian judiciary. I hope at least now onwards critics of BJP will keep their mouths shut,” he told the English media while reading the lines written by one of his staff members.

Barely minutes earlier, he had read out a Kannada statement that was more in tune with his demeanour. “It’s a good day. The Lucknow CBI court has given a historic verdict acquitting 32 persons including BJP leaders Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharati. Court has said this wasn’t a premeditated incident.  Truth has emerged victorious,” Yediyurappa said.

In his statement, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, said, “Court has upheld that there was no role of BJP leaders and seers in the demolition,” he said. “Verdict says that the demolition was not pre-planned and happened on the spur of the moment. Satyameva Jayate!’ said Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister.

Timed visit
Newly-appointed National General Secretary of BJP C T Ravi and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya timed their maiden visit to the BJP state head office to coincide with the day of Babri Masjid demolition verdict
 

