Cabinet expansion takes a backseat as bypolls loom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who seemed to be interested in expanding his cabinet before the assembly session commenced, is now in no hurry to induct new ministers. With the Election Commission of India announcing bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituencies, B S Yediyurappa and the BJP Central leadership are said to be considering putting off cabinet expansion till completion of the electoral process.

N Muniratna, who joined the BJP after being disqualified for defection last year, is set to be the party’s candidate for the Rajarajeshwarinagar Nagar constituency as per Yediyurappa and Central leadership’s assurance at the time of jumping ships to the party. Muniratna may have to be inducted into the cabinet if he wins from the seat — a definite possibility for now with neither the Congress nor the JDS finding winnable candidates so far.

The party is said to be considering a cabinet expansion or rejig once for all after the bypoll when Muniratna may also have to be inducted, instead of expanding it once now and one after the polls. “I am contacting our leadership in New Delhi. Once they give permission, I will go meet them to discuss the expansion,” said Yediyurappa on Wednesday, barely enthusiastic about the expansion. The party leadership also hopes to hold off any disgruntlement or possible dissent emerging out of a cabinet expansion until bypolls conclude.