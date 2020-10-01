STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post Crossing Society showcases Channapatna toys online

One side of the postcard has an attractive illustration of the toy while details of it along and space for the recipient’s address are on the back.

One of the postcards featuring Channapatna toys.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In line with the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat speech a month ago urging entrepreneurs and start-ups to make the country a global toy hub, the Post Crossing Society of India has unveiled a set of postcards featuring the trademark toys of 12 states, including Channapatna toys from Karnataka. To commemorate the 151st World Post Card Day on October 1, they will be simultaneously released across the country virtually via ‘DebutPex 2020’, India’s first online postcard exhibition, said acting Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar. 

Colonel Akhil Kumar, founding member of the Society, told TNIE, “We have been regularly coming out with postcards to promote the country in different way by showcasing its birds, dances, tourist spots and so on. After hearing the PM’s talk, we decided that the toys manufactured in the country need to be promoted.”

One side of the postcard has an attractive illustration of the toy while details of it along and space for the recipient’s address are on the back. “The research, text and design on the cards have been done by the Post Crossing Society of India while India Post produced them,” he said. These are limited edition post cards with 2,000 sets each comprising 12 cards available.   

“A plain postcard costs only Rs 10 while one with a stamp and cancellation on it will cost Rs 25,” Kumar said. They will be available for sale from Thursday afternoon at philatelic bureaux of post offices across the country, the GPO and via e-post. The exhibit will be showcased online on www.debutpex.com.

