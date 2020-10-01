STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Students can’t visit schools, PU colleges till October 15

The  Karnataka government has decided not to allow students from schools and preuniversity colleges to visit their institutes till October 15.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

College, Students

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided not to allow students from schools and preuniversity colleges to visit their institutes till October 15. The announcement came just hours before the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines to states to consider reopening schools only after October 15. The MHA, in August, had permitted students of class 9 to 12 to visit their school and clarify doubts from September 21.

The state had announced that students will not be allowed to visit schools till September-end. This was met with resentment by private schools who said the government had played foul by starting offline classes for government schools but prohibiting it for private ones. The Commissioner of Public Instruction said because of Covid, it was decided it would not be safe for students to visit schools.

States can decide on school opening

The MHA on Wednesday issued new guidelines on reopening of more activities outside containment zones. As for schools and coaching institutions, it has given state governments and Union Territories the flexibility to take a decision after October 15. The MHA has encouraged online and distance learning, but has also given leeway to students to attend schools (with the written consent of parents). Attendance, it said, must not be enforced.  

Meanwhile, states and UTs will be asked to prepare their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for reopening institutions, based on the SOP that will be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and keeping local requirements in mind. As for colleges, the Department of Higher Education has been given the freedom to decide on the timing of opening. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp