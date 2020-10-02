JDS announces candidate for MLC election

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS on Thursday officially announced its candidate for the upcoming MLC elections for Graduate’s and Teacher’s constituencies, due to be held on October 28. The party renominated sitting MLC R Chowda Reddy Thupalli for Karnataka South East Graduates’ constituency. President of Advocates Association of Bengaluru AP Ranganath, who also served as Syndicate member of Bengaluru University, will contest from the Bengaluru Teachers seat, while advocate Shivashankar Kallur will contest from Karnataka West Graduates.

Thimmaiah Purle is the choice for Karnataka North East Teachers constituency. Of the four candidates, Chowda Reddy and Ranganath represent the Vokkaliga community, Kallur represents Lingayats and Purle is from Yadav Golla caste. For the Sira assembly bypolls, JDS is planning to field BS Sathyaprakash, son for late B Sathyanarayana, who passed away.

The Congress is still looking for a candidate for RR Nagar.