Karnataka govt, Tata Tech to invest Rs 4.6k crore for ITI upgrade

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a government-private sector collaboration to upgrade 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Tata Technologies Ltd will invest Rs 4,080 crore while the State Government will be chipping in with Rs 657 crore. In all, Rs 4,636.50 crore will be invested in the ITIs so that they can keep pace with requirements of the industry.

The state cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to upgrade the institutes and train students in the latest technologies to help them get absorbed in industries or even take up self-employment. As per the plan,Rs 30 crore will be invested in each of the 150 ITIs which will be equipped to provide “Industry 4.0” standard training. Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner, Department of Industrial Training and Employment, termed it as a major boost in upgrading the ITIs to provide the best of training to students.

Tata Technologies Ltd is coming with a consortium of 20 leading firms which will be part of the initiative to provide the latest equipment and training to the ITI students. Those graduating from these institutes will also get preference in placement by the companies that are part of the consortium.

State govt pushing skill development, says DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister and Skill Development Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the government is taking several initiatives for skill development and is collaborating with industries to ensure that students get best training in line with the requirements of the industry. The Department of Industrial Training and Employment is working with many private firms to bridge the skilling gap. Every year, around 80,000 students graduate from 270 government and 1,115 private institutions which train students in various engineering and non-engineering trades in courses ranging from one year to three years.