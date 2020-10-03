AR tech brings Gandhi alive with music, speeches, docu-films 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Technology brought alive Mahatma Gandhi 151 years after his birth, for a generation far removed from the realities of the freedom struggle. In a first, the public was treated to a better understanding of Gandhi’s life through Augmented Reality (AR), that enables an interactive experience in a real-world environment.

It was an attempt at presenting Gandhi’s ideals, principles and messages through experiential learning by Bengaluru-based technology enabler, 4Point2 Technologies. This unique homage was paid to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at Mahatma Gandhi Park on MG Road.

By harnessing AR, the company bridged the gap between the past and present to present the Mahatma through music, speeches, images, documentaries, movies and 3D projection. This experiential understanding made it helpful for the public, especially children. The exercise was enabled by downloading the ‘MarkAR’ app on smartphones, and will be available till October 10.

Kumar Shiva Kumar, founder chairman and managing director, 4point2 Technologies, said, “Gandhiji stood for peace, non-violence and self-reliance, which are relevant even today. He believed in action as progress, and that inspired us to provide this experiential learning about him and is our homage to the greatness of a man whose philosophy guides India even today.”

Tourism, Kannada & Culture and Youth Empowerment Minister CT Ravi, said, “We are in an advanced technological era. This attempt to present Gandhiji’s life through AR is a positive initiative as the public, especially children, will understand the great leader in an effective, interactive manner.”

In a special message, 102-year-old freedom fighter HS Doreswamy said, “Gandhiji saw technology and machines as complementary to human effort. Gandhiji’s dream of an Independent India was to make all Indians contribute towards nation-building, keeping aside personal ambitions and greed.”

