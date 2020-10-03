STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bagalkot breaches 10k-Covid case mark

The district police said they collected Rs 23.55 lakh as fine for violating mask-wearing  rules. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: With over 800 Covid positive cases reported in the past week, Bagalkot breached the 10,000 case mark, and is the 17th district in the state to do so. The district reported 336 cases, the highest so far, on Thursday. According to the health bulletin on Friday, fresh cases dropped to 68. The district tally now stands at 10,641 cases – 1,107 active cases, 9,425 cured and 109 dead.

In the past five days, Bagalkot's positivity rate touched 1.1%, against the state’s rate of 1.5%, and the district has the third best fatality rate of 1%, compared to the state’s fatality rate of 1.5%. Among positive cases reported in the past week, 12% are symptomatic and 9.1% are asymptomatic, according official figures on September 30.

“Every day, over 60% of fresh cases are reported from rural areas and the rest from towns and cities in the district. Bagalkot has one of the best recovery rate of 90.7% in the state,” sources said.

Dr Ananth Desai, District Health Officer (DHO) told TNIE, “Cases are increasing because of increased testing. Over 2,000 samples are tested through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test each day to break the chain. A record 336 cases were reported on Thursday because of technical issues and failure to report cases on the same day. Cases are gradually decreasing and the district has of the best recovery rates.”

Cops collect mask fines 

The district police said they collected Rs 23.55 lakh as fine for violating mask-wearing  rules. “The drive will continue until people follow norms. The intention of penalising is not to collect fines but to educate them. Police have worked round-the-clock to ensure the safety of people who should be responsible and wear masks and maintain social distance,” SP Lokesh Jagalsar said. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagalkot COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp