Govt to set up Covid test labs via PPP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has decided to set up Covid19 testing lab through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for which the tender process will be completed in a week, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said.

Following directions issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, measures are being taken to increase Covid-19 testing by three times, he said, and to support this intiative, tenders will be floated by the Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education to set up RT-PCR machines within two weeks.

Sudhakar, inaugurated the new Covid testing lab by Eurofins Clinical Genetics India (ECGI) in Whitefield, which is expected to conduct up to 5,000 tests per day.

“A total of 144 labs have been inaugurated in the State in the last six months. The state has achieved a milestone by conducting 50 lakh Covid-19 tests so far. The State government aims to increase this to 1.5 lakh per day, the minister said. The death rate of the state is under control, at 1.52%,” said Sudhakar.