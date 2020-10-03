Sandalwood drug case: CCB allowed to conduct polygraph test on Virendra Khanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB sleuths have received permission from the court to do a polygraph test on Virendra Khanna, who is one of the accused in the Sandalwood drug menace case. During the investigation, Khanna refused to give any information to the police and his gadgets were seized.

A senior police officer said, “We had appealed to the court to grant permission to get Khanna to undergo a polygraph test as he was not cooperating with the investigation and he did not reveal the passwords for his gadgets. On Friday, the court gave permission and Khanna will be taken to the forensic lab to probe his involvement in drug peddling.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that a hair sample of the accused, sent for analysis, was returned and that it would affect the investigation.Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “It is only a small technical problem and has been resolved. The blood and urine samples are already with the forensic lab. This is the first time that a hair sample test is being done to get additional evidence. We already have evidence in the form of technical data, eyewitness accounts and mobile phone analysis. This hair sample was only additional evidence.”