STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sandalwood drug case: CCB allowed to conduct polygraph test on Virendra Khanna

Meanwhile, there were reports that a hair sample of the accused, sent for analysis, was returned and that it would affect the investigation.

Published: 03rd October 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Virender Khanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB sleuths have received permission from the court to do a polygraph test on Virendra Khanna, who is one of the accused in the Sandalwood drug menace case. During the investigation, Khanna refused to give any information to the police and his gadgets were seized.

A senior police officer said, “We had appealed to the court to grant permission to get Khanna to undergo a polygraph test as he was not cooperating with the investigation and he did not reveal the passwords for his gadgets. On Friday, the court gave permission and Khanna will be taken to the forensic lab to probe his involvement in drug peddling.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that a hair sample of the accused, sent for analysis, was returned and that it would affect the investigation.Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “It is only a small technical problem and has been resolved. The blood and urine samples are already with the forensic lab. This is the first time that a hair sample test is being done to get additional evidence. We already have evidence in the form of technical data, eyewitness accounts and mobile phone analysis. This hair sample was only additional evidence.”

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood drug case CCB polygraph test Virendra Khanna
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp