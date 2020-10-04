Convocation fees: NLSIU students cry foul

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The students of India’s top law college, National Law School of India University, are peeved that they have been charged Rs 2,000 for a pre-recorded convocation. They said that the charges were hiked from the previous year’s Rs 1,500 for a physical convocation to Rs 2,000 this year.

They questioned why the institute hiked it for a virtual ceremony. Just a few days ago, the law school held its virtual convocation and conferred 576 degrees and 48 medals. The ceremony was simple-- a message from Vice chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy and declaration of the convocation open by the chief guest Prof Niraja Gopal Jayal, Centre for Study of Law and Governance, JNU, and giving of degrees to students by Chancellor Justice S A Bobde, the Chief Justice of India.

And the scrolling down of names on the screen of the 576 graduates and medal winners. This replaced the elaborate ceremony held until last year. “The institute rents a venue for an elaborate convocation ceremony each year, the fee for which is justified. But not this year,” said Charmi Mehta, chairperson, MPP Student Council 2019-20, NLSIU.

“We wrote multiple emails to the university officials, MHRD and the UGC but there was no response,” she said. Further, students alleged that the money was deducted from their security deposit, leaving them no say in the matter. In an official response, the institute said, “All fees relating to the convocation/ degrees whether being conferred in person or in absentia apply to all students, including those in our distance education programmes.” “These charges are applied every year as convocation charges,” said the officials.