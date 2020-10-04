STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Convocation fees: NLSIU students cry foul

The students of India’s top law college, National Law School of India University, are peeved that they have been charged Rs 2,000 for a pre-recorded convocation.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The students of India’s top law college, National Law School of India University, are peeved that they have been charged Rs 2,000 for a pre-recorded convocation. They said that the charges were hiked from the previous year’s Rs 1,500 for a physical convocation to Rs 2,000 this year.

They questioned why the institute hiked it for a virtual ceremony. Just a few days ago, the law school held its virtual convocation and conferred 576 degrees and 48 medals. The ceremony was simple-- a message from Vice chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy and declaration of the convocation open by the chief guest Prof Niraja Gopal Jayal, Centre for Study of Law and Governance, JNU, and giving of degrees to students by Chancellor Justice S A Bobde, the Chief Justice of India.

And the scrolling down of names on the screen of the 576 graduates and medal winners. This replaced the elaborate ceremony held until last year. “The institute rents a venue for an elaborate convocation ceremony each year, the fee for which is justified. But not this year,” said Charmi Mehta, chairperson, MPP Student Council 2019-20, NLSIU.

“We wrote multiple emails to the university officials, MHRD and the UGC but there was no response,” she said. Further, students alleged that the money was deducted from their security deposit, leaving them no say in the matter. In an official response, the institute said, “All fees relating to the convocation/ degrees whether being conferred in person or in absentia apply to all students, including those in our distance education programmes.” “These charges are applied every year as convocation charges,” said the officials.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NLSIU
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp