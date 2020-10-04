STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CT Ravi quits Yediyurappa cabinet, readies for national role

The four-time MLA from Chikkamagaluru submitted his resignation on Saturday to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Published: 04th October 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi became the first minister in the one-year-old B S Yediyurappa Cabinet to tender his resignation. Recently elevated as BJP national general secretary, Ravi, who heads the Tourism, Kannada and Culture ministries, submitted his resignation in keeping with the party’s ‘one-man-one-post’ policy. 

Ravi, who has worked as deputy in-charge in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is expected to be made in-charge general secretary of the same states and UTs. He had also worked as election joint in-charge for Tamil Nadu in the 2016 Assembly election, under now BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

D Purandareswari, Lok Sabha MP from Visakhapatnam, is expected to be named in charge of Karnataka, replacing Muralidhar Rao. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, however, is undecided on his accepting his resignation.  

Ravi to visit Delhi for natl gen secy meet

Sources close to Minister Ravi suggest that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has told Ravi that he will decide on it after the latter’s New Delhi visit. Ravi will visit the national capital on Monday for a meeting of all newly-appointed national general secretaries and stay on for a meeting on Tuesday of all newly-appointed office-bearers, both with party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

“With his resignation, Ravi has conveyed that his commitment primarily lies with the party. Whether it is accepted or rejected or taken up for consideration a month later makes little difference. Moreover, he has been asked by the CM to first finish his maiden New Delhi visit as a national organisational office-bearer,” said a source close to the minister. The chief minister is said to be reluctant to accept his resignation just yet, lest it creates more rumblings in the cabinet and the state unit of the BJP. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C T Ravi BJP Yediyurappa
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp