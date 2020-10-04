Name ex-CM meddling in drugs probe: HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the state government name the former CM who allegedly interfered in the investigation into the drug-peddling case, as mentioned in a section of the media.

Taking strong exception to the reports ahead of the November 3 by-polls to Sira and RR Nagar assembly constituencies, Kumaraswamy said if any former CM is involved in such acts, the government must name him and also take action against the person as it is an anti-national act. “Let them name who that former CM is. It is not fair to just say ‘a former CM’ and create confusion.

The government must place all facts before people,” he said and added that he had never protected anyone involved in any illegal activities. Kumaraswamy said he will write to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding them to name the politician involved and if the reports are baseless, then the government should take action against those responsible for such reports.