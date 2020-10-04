STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Name ex-CM meddling in drugs probe: HDK

The government must place all facts before people,” he said and added that he had never protected anyone involved in any illegal activities.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Minister For Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar (right) at a meeting with former CM HD Kumaraswamy and MLAs of Nagamangala and Magadi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the state government name the former CM who allegedly interfered in the investigation into the drug-peddling case, as mentioned in a section of the media.

Taking strong exception to the reports ahead of the November 3 by-polls to Sira and RR Nagar assembly constituencies, Kumaraswamy said if any former CM is involved in such acts, the government must name him and also take action against the person as it is an anti-national act. “Let them name who that former CM is. It is not fair to just say ‘a former CM’ and create confusion.

The government must place all facts before people,” he said and added that he had never protected anyone involved in any illegal activities. Kumaraswamy said he will write to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding them to name the politician involved and if the reports are baseless, then the government should take action against those responsible for such reports.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Sandalwood drug case
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp