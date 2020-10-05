STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

At 1.15 lakh, highest number of patients under treatment in Karnataka

The number of Covid-19 patients currently under treatment is at its highest in Karnataka with 1,15,574 Covid-19-positive persons in hospitals or home isolation.

Published: 05th October 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The number of Covid-19 patients currently under treatment is at its highest in Karnataka with 1,15,574 Covid-19-positive persons in hospitals or home isolation. This figure has been consistently rising on the trot since October 1 when the state recorded 1,10,412 active cases, followed by 1,11, 986 active cases on October 2, and going up to 1,12,783 active cases on October 3.

Experts in the state Covid-19 war room attribute the increasing number of active cases to high number of tests being conducted across the state. Karnataka’s active cases first crossed the one lakh mark on September 10 when the number touched 1,01,537 cases, after which it it fell only to cross the one-lakh mark again on September 16, 17 and 18.

It dropped again briefly, only to rise and remain above the one-lakhmark since September 26. As per the war room data, active cases have been growing since July. Bengaluru alone has 86,472 people in active quarantine. This is followed by Mysuru, Dharwad, Hassan and Davanagere. Karnataka saw 10,145 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday which took the state tally up to 6.40 lakh (6,40,661) cases. There were 67 deaths reported, taking the death toll to 9,286 cases.

The top five districts in terms of the day’s Covid cases are Bengaluru with 4,340 cases, Mysuru with 1,037 cases, Hassan with 307 cases, Ballari with 304 cases and Dakshina Kannada with 293 cases. Of the active cases, 847 patients are high risk and are in ICUs. However, a good sign is the mortality rate dropping — to 1.44 percent — while the recovery rate is 80.50 per cent. Experts have blamed the rising number of cases on lifting of the lockdown, and lackadaisical public attitude by not wearing masks and violating Covid-19 safety norms.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus covid active cases
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp