Hathras gang rape: Dalit forums to hold protest across Karnataka on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Condemning the Hathras incident, Dalit organistions will protest across the state on Monday. State convener of Karnataka Rajya Dalitha Rajya Sangharshana Samithi Laxminarayana Nagawar told TNIE that protests will be organised across 23 districts in the state for the dismissal of Uttar Pradesh government.

If no action is taken, the state organisation will join the national-level committee for an agitation strike across the country, he added. In another protest against the Hathras incident, people from different walks of life said that despite a nation-wide outrage on the death of the 19-year-old Dalit girl, the response of the Uttar Pradesh police has been spine chilling and inhuman.

The UP police have shown their casteist and anti-woman side by destroying the evidence, burning the body of the victim and announcing that there was no rape. Their action will lead to loss of justice, destroying the basic human rights enshrined in the Constitution, they said.

They also sought justice for anti-CAA protesters, who are being targeted and falsely accused of violence in Delhi that erupted in February. They are being charged under the UAPA for their peaceful protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they added.

They accused the BJP government of stifling dissent and freedom of expression, when dissent and non-violent movements have been the foundation of our freedom struggle. Those in power have not understood the paradox while honouring Mahathma Gandhi on his birthday, they said. Activist Prasanna Heggodu too took part in the protest.