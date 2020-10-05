STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLC elections: South-East Graduates’ constituency to see hard, four-way contest

The election to the Legislative Council seat from the South- East Graduates’ constituency is heating up with four candidates likely to be in the fray.

Published: 05th October 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

JDS candidate for South-East Graduates’ constituency Chowdareddy Thoopalli (centre) addresses voters in Kolar on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/DAVANGERE: The election to the Legislative Council seat from the South- East Graduates’ constituency is heating up with four candidates likely to be in the fray. While the JDS is putting up its proven winning candidate, Chowdareddy Thoopalli, who defeated BJP’s Dr Shivayogiswamy with a good margin last time, the Congress is likely to field Ramesh Babu, who had earlier won the MLC election from the teachers’ constituency.

The BJP has picked Chidananda Gowda over D T Srinivas, who is Hiriyur BJP MLA Poornima’s husband. A miffed Srinivas is now contesting the election as an independent. The candidates are touring extensively through the constituency that is spread across Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkauru, Chitradurga and Davangere- Harihar (undivided Chitra durga district) .

Chowdareddy is filing his nomination papers on October 8 and Srinivas on October 7. Chidananda has not yet revealed the date, while the Congress is yet to announce the candidature of Ramesh Babu. Presenting his case, Chowdareddy told the media that during his six-year term, he worked hard for the rights and welfare of teachers, lecturers and graduates. He said that he raised issues of pay anomaly, promotion, faulty new pension scheme and empowerment of graduates.

“Despite our party not being in power, I raised these issues on the floor of the Council and also outside, ensuring that some justice is done to the teachers,” he claimed. He said that he has toured the constituency extensively and is confident of winning the election with a good margin of first-preference votes. If elected, he said he will take up pending issues of pay anomaly for trained graduate teachers, PU college lecturers, high school teachers and UGC pay scale lecturers.

He demanded that the new pension scheme should be scrapped immediately, while the old scheme be introduced to all government employees. “The BJP has failed to resolve the issues faced by newly recruited government employees over pension, though the party is in power at the state and Centre,” he said.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Legislative Council election South- East Graduates’
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp