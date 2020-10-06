STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A day after CBI search, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's brother Suresh tests COVID positive

DK Suresh appealed to all those who had come in contact with him, including CBI officials, to get themselves tested.

Published: 06th October 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 04:32 PM

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A day after the CBI conducted searches at his premises and that of his brother and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He has also appealed to all those who had come in contact with him, including CBI officials, to get themselves tested.

"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and in isolation. I request friends and family who have been in contact with me to test themselves. I also request the CBI officials and media friends who were with me to do the same," Suresh tweeted.

CBI on Monday had conducted searches at 14 locations linked to Shivakumar, including Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai, in connection with allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Suresh's residence was also under the ambit of the CBI search.

Shivakumar too had tested positive for COVID in August.

After being discharged from the hospital, he was hospitalised for the second time on September 4 as the fever had relapsed, and had subsequently recovered.

More from Karnataka.
