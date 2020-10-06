STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs case: Bineesh Kodiyeri deposes before ED; CCB raids former underworld don's son

The ED had served a notice directing him to appear before them on Tuesday in connection with his alleged links with one of the accused arrested in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Published: 06th October 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:12 PM

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Tuesday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate here over charges of his links with an accused in the drug seizure case.

The ED had served a notice directing him to appear before them on Tuesday in connection with his alleged links with one of the accused arrested in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The NCB had arrested Anikha D, R Ravindran and Mohammed Anoop in August from Bengaluru for allegedly possessing drugs.

They are accused of supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

It is suspected that Bineesh has links with Mohammed Anoop.

The ED had questioned him on September 9.

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, officials of the Central Crime Branch, probing the drug case, carried out searches at various premises belonging to Ricky Rai here and in other parts of the state, police said on Tuesday.

Ricky Rai is the son of 'reformed' underworld don Muthappa Rai, who died in May this year due to brain cancer.

According to police sources, the raids were conducted at Rai's sprawling farmhouse in Bidadi in Ramanagara district and a flat in Sadashivanagar here.

The case pertains to drug abuse among bigwigs including Kannada film actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna and realtor Rahul Thonse.

A few key accused in the case, including former minister Late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva are at large.

The CCB is investigating the drug abuse case after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people hailing from Kerala in Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers last month

