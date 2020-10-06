Scale down Dasara festivities to prevent spread of COVID-19, demand Mysuru residents

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Residents of Mysuru are demanding that the government scale down the world-famous Dasara festivities on the lines of the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri in June and go ahead only with the traditional rituals. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court in its order related to conducting the Rath Yatra in Puri had ordered 500 persons to participate in it including officials and police personnel.

Thousands of people usually throng Mysuru during Navaratri to have darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari and also be part of Naada Habba which has been celebrated for more than 400 years. This has become a cause of concern for residents who want strict restrictions on public attendance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mysuru district is recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases and the district stands second in the mortality rate after Bengaluru.

Social worker Dr Suman K Murthy said entry of tourists to Mysuru should be restricted so that further spread of COVID-19 cases can be curtailed. "In spite of the restrictions, the city will still have visitors as Mysoreans who are working outside will generally come to Mysuru during Dasara. I understand the need to restart the hospitality industry, but it should not be at the cost of the health of the people. It's better to be cautious than regret later," warns Suman.

Shalini, a resident of Kuvempunagar, reiterated the need to tone down the celebrations this year. "Let the government celebrate the festival in a simple manner and observe only the religious practices. The allocation of Rs 10 crore for the celebrations is high during this pandemic outbreak. Though it has been decided to illuminate only prominent streets in the city, it will also attract people," she said.

Vinay Prasad, a businessman, said, "People from surrounding districts start coming to the city to participate in Dasara and have fun. With increasing COVID-19 cases in Mysuru, this is not the right time to celebrate the festival. Already for the past six months, we are suffering due to the pandemic and celebrating the festival would also be a burden on Pourakarmikas and health workers who are working hard putting their lives at risk."