STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Village in Karnataka's Shivamogga locks itself in, to keep coronavirus out 

It was around this time that Sirigere Taralabalu seer Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya swamiji spoke to district BJP president H C Kalmuradappa over phone suggesting a voluntary lockdown.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: No one can enter or exit Pillenahalli village in Kadur taluk.

While the state and central governments are battling the pandemic, this village quietly went into a 20-day voluntary lockdown on Saturday.

Pillenahalli with a population of over 5,000 people and 1,000 houses decided on the lockdown after four Covid-19 deaths and a surge in the cases.

It was around this time that Sirigere Taralabalu seer Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya swamiji spoke to district BJP president H C Kalmuradappa over phone suggesting a voluntary lockdown.

P K Rudrappa, village leader, then convened a meeting and the village decided on the self-imposed restrictions fearing the spread of the virus to the neighbouring villages and also keeping in view the safety of the residents.

Gram Panchayat president P N Ramesh said that they decided to abide by the seer's advice and they had understood the message ---“Livelihood only if one is alive”. 

The lockdown will be in force from 10 am to 6 pm.

Barring emergencies, no one is allowed to step out of their houses during this time and there can be no house-to-house contact either.

No big functions or meetings are allowed.

Shop owners have voluntarily agreed to close shops after 10am.

However, essentials like milk and vegetables are made available between 7am and 10 am. Since most of the villagers are farmers, they can continue their farming activities wearing a mask.

Relatives from other villages will not be allowed.

Pillenahalli junior health assistant Mohankumari said that on the direction of the DHO, two health camps were conducted during which 40 people tested positive.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga COVID 19
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp