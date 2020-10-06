Village in Karnataka's Shivamogga locks itself in, to keep coronavirus out 

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: No one can enter or exit Pillenahalli village in Kadur taluk.

While the state and central governments are battling the pandemic, this village quietly went into a 20-day voluntary lockdown on Saturday.

Pillenahalli with a population of over 5,000 people and 1,000 houses decided on the lockdown after four Covid-19 deaths and a surge in the cases.

It was around this time that Sirigere Taralabalu seer Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya swamiji spoke to district BJP president H C Kalmuradappa over phone suggesting a voluntary lockdown.

P K Rudrappa, village leader, then convened a meeting and the village decided on the self-imposed restrictions fearing the spread of the virus to the neighbouring villages and also keeping in view the safety of the residents.

Gram Panchayat president P N Ramesh said that they decided to abide by the seer's advice and they had understood the message ---“Livelihood only if one is alive”.

The lockdown will be in force from 10 am to 6 pm.

Barring emergencies, no one is allowed to step out of their houses during this time and there can be no house-to-house contact either.

No big functions or meetings are allowed.

Shop owners have voluntarily agreed to close shops after 10am.

However, essentials like milk and vegetables are made available between 7am and 10 am. Since most of the villagers are farmers, they can continue their farming activities wearing a mask.

Relatives from other villages will not be allowed.

Pillenahalli junior health assistant Mohankumari said that on the direction of the DHO, two health camps were conducted during which 40 people tested positive.