STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress to hold farmer convention on Oct 10, to launch signature drive

In addition to the convention, the state Congress will also launch a signature campaign against amendments to these laws. 

Published: 07th October 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

AICC General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and KPCC president D K Shivakumar at a protest against farm bills in Bengaluru

AICC General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and KPCC president D K Shivakumar at a protest against farm bills in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In line with the Congress’ agitations across the country, the Karnataka unit of the party will hold a farmer convention in Mandya on Saturday. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar announced the details of the convention on Tuesday, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids on his and his brothers properties.  

“We had initially decided to hold the convention in Davangere, but since the election code of conduct is in place now, we have decided to hold it in Mandya at 11 am on October 10. It will be a non-partisan event where farmer leaders will also address the gathering,” Shivakumar said.The farmer convention, which is scheduled to be held at the Ambedkar Bhavan, comes at a time when large gatherings are still prohibited under Covid-19 lockdown norms. 

Farmer leaders, activists like Kurubara Shantakumar, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, Sunanda Jayaram and Prakash Ramanna are expected to participate at the event to speak against amendments brought to the APMC, Farm, Labour and Land Acts by the Union government as well as the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka.

In addition to the convention, the state Congress will also launch a signature campaign against amendments to these laws. “We will strive to collect two crore signatures which will eventually be submitted by AICC president Sonia Gandhi to President Ram Nath Kovind to draw his attention to the opposition to these anti-farmer amendments,” Shivakumar added. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Karnataka farmer convention Mandya
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp