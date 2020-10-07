Congress to hold farmer convention on Oct 10, to launch signature drive

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In line with the Congress’ agitations across the country, the Karnataka unit of the party will hold a farmer convention in Mandya on Saturday. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar announced the details of the convention on Tuesday, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids on his and his brothers properties.

“We had initially decided to hold the convention in Davangere, but since the election code of conduct is in place now, we have decided to hold it in Mandya at 11 am on October 10. It will be a non-partisan event where farmer leaders will also address the gathering,” Shivakumar said.The farmer convention, which is scheduled to be held at the Ambedkar Bhavan, comes at a time when large gatherings are still prohibited under Covid-19 lockdown norms.

Farmer leaders, activists like Kurubara Shantakumar, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, Sunanda Jayaram and Prakash Ramanna are expected to participate at the event to speak against amendments brought to the APMC, Farm, Labour and Land Acts by the Union government as well as the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka.

In addition to the convention, the state Congress will also launch a signature campaign against amendments to these laws. “We will strive to collect two crore signatures which will eventually be submitted by AICC president Sonia Gandhi to President Ram Nath Kovind to draw his attention to the opposition to these anti-farmer amendments,” Shivakumar added.