STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fee negotiation, online classes: COVID-19 lesson for Karnataka higher education institues

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed institutes of higher education between a rock and a hard place.

Published: 07th October 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed institutes of higher education between a rock and a hard place. They are trying to negotiate with parents on fees, while at the same time taking care of the expenditure to accommodate online education.

All this while the salaries for lecturers -- which dictate the quality of academic institutes, is weighing in on them. While a faculty member said that they received partial pay throughout and after the lockdown, institute heads said they are trying to find ways, including pay cuts, not to go under.

An official of a private college said that institutes may shut some of the programmes this year. Both students and institutions are struggling to tide over the crisis. While students are finding it hard to get loans to pay their fees, colleges are raising loans to make ends meet.

Also, professional colleges are anticipating a severe shortage of students this year, as non-Karnataka students are likely to refrain from taking up courses in the state, which is a hub of medical and engineering colleges.

An official of an engineering college, on condition of anonymity, said, “Admissions may be a challenge for many institutions. It may vary from 30-100% in different institutions and streams. But the average may stand at about 60- 65%. During pre-Covid times it used to be 70-75%.

This drop is because outside students are not coming to Karnataka.” Students are facing hardships as parents have been unable to get loans, said educationist Wooday P Krishna, president, Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges’ Association.

Now, banks are particular about the collateral, value of property, and insist that the property should be located within their area of operation, he said. Loans are normally taken for professional courses, like MBA and MCA, where the fee ranges from Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

A large chunk of students, nearly 20%, for these courses come from otherstates, but they don’t seem to be coming in, Krishna said.

Even students from rural areas are not moving to private institutes in neighbouring districts, and a large chunk of seats are vacant, he added. Standalone institutes that do not have the financial reserves like larger institutes and depend on annual fees for revenues are going under. It will take at least two years for institutes to break even, he predicted.

Christ University Vice-Father Abraham Vettiyankal M said that the financial hardships faced by parents can be gauged by their requests for concessions in fees and payments by instalments.

“This year, the admissions are over and the number of parents seeking such exemptions have been fewer. We are expecting a surge next year,” he said.

The largest expenditure for any institute is faculty salaries. It varies between 40 and 60 per cent of the total expenditure, while it is around 50 per cent for majority of institutes, said a source.

Till now, only a few institutes have not effected a pay cut, while a majority of colleges have told their faculty members that their while pending sums from their pruned salaries would be paid back once the situation returns to normal.

“Lecturers too have just salaries as their major source of income and they cannot be denied their livelihoods,” he said. Institutes are also waiting to start offline classes. “Only with physical classes will we have the moral right to seek fees from students,” said Krishna.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Online Education
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp